Bobby Lyle

The keyboard wiz is back in his hometown to celebrate the release of "Ivory Flow," his latest in a catalog of more than a dozen solo albums. The new recording features tastes of jazz, funk, R&B, Latin and soul, all tied together with Bobby Lyle's soulful smooth jazz touch on the piano. There's even a vocal turn by Tatiana Mayfield. A former music director for tours by Anita Baker, Al Jarreau and Bette Midler, the Minneapolis-reared Lyle is now based in Houston. (5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Sun. Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65, Fridley. $35 and up. croonersmn.com.)

JON BREAM

Dr. Mambo's Combo

It will be an extra-emotional evening. Not only is it the pandemic-era return of Bunkers, a live music mainstay in the North Loop before it was even called the North Loop, but it also marks the return of the bar's signature act, Dr. Mambo's Combo, without its leader Billy Franze. The veteran Twin Cities guitarist died unexpectedly in April. The Combo has already played one gig without him, in June at the Hook & Ladder's Under the Canopy series. Now this Twin Cities all-star band, masters of funk, R&B and all things soulful, will carry on at their home base, showing why they've been admired by Prince, Bonnie Raitt and anyone who loves to groove. (9 p.m. Sun. Bunkers, 761 Washington Av. N., Mpls. $10. bunkersmusic.com.)

J.B.

'Reboot'

Zoom meets puzzle rooms in Walking Shadow Theatre's live-via-the-internet piece. Prerecorded actors blend with live actors (including Jamila Joiner and Gregory Parks) to help — and hinder — the audience as it tries to solve a series of puzzles. Ten participants at a time help mysterious Agent Halo seek clues to a mystery in the latest interactive piece from Walking Shadow. (7 p.m. various nights through Aug. 3. $30-$60. walkingshadow.org).

Chris Hewitt

Bobby Lyle is at Crooners this weekend.

Plant Based Poets

Expect the unexpected from this outdoor mini-festival of community-oriented artists who always raise expectations. Local rap hero and beatbox master Carnage the Executioner curated and will head up the diverse roster of musical experimenters, also featuring his Ill Chemistry partner and fellow hip-hop pioneer Desdamona as well as orchestral rock band Saltee, guitarist Mike Michel's rhythmically crunchy new rock group the Orange Goodness and Jodi Seiger's Rhythm and Shoes dance troupe. The food and vendors will seriously be plant-based, too. (7 p.m. Sat., the Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., $15-$30, thehookmpls.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Minnesota Sinfonia

July is a joyous coming-out party for the Sinfonia. Among its many outdoor concerts, two next week stand out, with an outstanding violinist — Belarus-born Yevgeny Kutik — soloing on Felix Mendelssohn's lesser known violin concerto, the D-minor work of his prodigious youth. Conductor Jay Fishman also leads a new work by Jake Berran, plus Mozart's "Prague" Symphony. (7 p.m. July 15, Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. July 16, Lake Harriet Band Shell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls. Free. mnsinfonia.org)

ROB HUBBARD

The Courtyard is Open

Mill City Museum, the former historic flour mill, is still closed to patrons, but it has created "What Makes Minneapolis, Minneapolis?" This outdoor programming series explores the historical and contemporary identities of the city. This weekend Open Courtyard Family Days teaches how St. Anthony Falls powered the flour milling industry. Enjoy hands-on activities, a participatory exhibit and puppet show with Open Eye Figure Theatre. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-341-7555. )

MELISSA WALKER

Kevin Kling, Simone Perrin, Dan Chouinard

No need for a fancy title when you have that trio of local performance luminaries lined up. Illusion Theater kicks off an outdoor series of weekly Wednesday performances with an evening of songs and stories. Also on the way this summer are dance troupe Ragamala and senior rock ensemble Alive and Kickin'. (7 p.m. Wed., 6400 Lyndale Av. S., Richfield. Free. illusiontheater.org.)

C.H.

'Norma Jeane Baker of Troy'

Rough Magic Performance Company's summer performance of "Norma Jeane Baker of Troy," by Anne Carson, takes place in the train shed ruins, which is home to the Mill City Farmers Market and is next to the Mill City Museum. It's a stunning setting for a show that features three performers dressed in Marilyn Monroe dresses and wigs. The heady, thickly layered script juxtaposes Greek history and myth with discourse around celebrity culture, feminism and truth-telling. (7 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., through July 18, Mill City Farmers Market, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. $30, pay what you can July 15, roughmagicperformance.org.)

SHEILA REGAN