The Killers

They have not one but two strong new albums to promote. Original guitarist Dave Keuning has rejoined. And their brand of hopeful, celebratory, U2- and Springsteen-ized modern rock has never sounded more like a tonic to worldly woes. All are strong reasons to see Brandon Flowers and his Las Vegas-reared gang of "Mr. Brightside" and "All These Things I've Done" fame on their current Imploding the Mirage Tour, named after the first of those pandemic-era records. One more selling point: Guitarist Johnny Marr of the Smiths opens. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $45-$95, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Famous Twin Cities theater set designer gets solo exhibition

If you've been to the Guthrie Theater, Children's Theatre Company or the Holidazzle Parade, you've seen the set designs of Twin Cities artist Jack Barkla. In his second-ever solo exhibition at Hennes Art Co., the 82-year-old artist will showcase 147 pieces. Barkla, who grew up in Edina, only recently had his first solo exhibition in 2018, but he's worked on stages in the Twin Cities since the 1960s. (Opening Sat., 3-7 p.m., 717 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul. Free. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. hennesart.com or 651-776-8998. Exhibition ends Oct. 28.)

ALICIA ELER

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

This year's studio album, "Lifted," captures this irresistible New Orleans party band more effectively than any of Shorty's previous efforts. It's a festive, fulfilling gumbo of NOLA jazz, funk, gospel, soul and rock, with hints of Stevie Wonder, George Clinton and Jimi Hendrix. Guests Gary Clark Jr. and Lauren Daigle give integral assists, but Shorty's usual horn section and guitarist Pete Murano are MVPs. A favorite at the Minnesota Zoo and last year at the Hilde, Trombone Shorty finds yet another outdoor Twin Cities venue. (7 p.m. Fri. Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee, $30 and up, suemclean.com)

JON BREAM

'Solo'

Six dancers who received McKnight Dancer Fellowships in 2020 and 2021 had a chance to work with a choreographer of their choosing to create a piece that highlights their artistry as performers and movers. The fruits of these collaborations will be showcased for two days. Some of the dancers like Non Edwards work with local choreographers like Anna Shogren. While others chose choreographers from around the United States and Brazil. Choreographing Alexandra Eady's piece is "Bessie" award-winning artist and community organizer Maria Baumann of New York. Marciano Silva Dos Santos, artistic director at Contempo Dance, has teamed up with Brazil-based Gil Mendes Coelho. In all, it's a chance to see these Minnesota dancers shine. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $25, pay as you will also available, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

The Gear Daddies

Thirty-six years after moving out of 7th St. Entry to the Mainroom via the annual Best New Bands showcase — same year as Trip Shakespeare and Run Westy Run! — the twang-rock vets from Austin, Minn., are returning to the scene of their hard-grinding days. Their two-night stand is tied to a limited vinyl re-release of their second album, 1990's "Billy's Live Bait," which scored the hockey-arena anthem "(I Wanna Drive a) Zamboni" as well as fan favorites like "Stupid Boy" and "Wear Your Crown." Oh, fer fun. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $65, axs.com)

C.R.

Peter Ostroushko tribute

He was a first-call mandolinist-fiddler in the Twin Cities, an Emmy-winning composer and a solo artist extraordinaire who could do anything from ethnic (he proudly acknowledged his Ukrainian roots) to elegant (he played with symphony orchestras). He played with everyone from Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson to Garrison Keillor and Emmylou Harris. The late Minnesota music maker will be saluted by some of the best and brightest locals (Prudence Johnson, Dean Magraw, Becky Thompson, among others) and out-of-towners (Greg Brown, Claudia Schmidt, Robin and Linda Williams). (7 p.m. Mon., Woman's Club, 410 Oak Grove St., Mpls., $30, eventbrite.com)

J.B.

'Biggame'

There's a bit of "Survivor" and a bit of "No Exit" in the latest from the We are Married collective of Shelby Richardson and Jay Eisenberg. Theatergoers are the live audience for an unhinged reality show, watching the struggles of a competitor vying for a life-changing prize. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Twin Cities backyard locations shared with ticket buyers, $15, wearemarried.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

'Soft'

The "definitely not for children" play begins with a dating app, supposedly for nice guys, that is not what it seems. That explains why Freshwater Theatre's production comes with trigger warnings about violence, blood, gore and mansplaining. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Crane Theater, 2302 NE. Kennedy St., Mpls., $15, freshwatertheatre.com.)

C.H.

La Grande Bande

The "stylus phantasticus," a style of early baroque music, is what you can expect from this period instrument orchestra when it performs sonatas, fugues and chamber works by baroque-era Polish and Czech composers in northeast Minneapolis, which has a rich Polish and Czech tradition of its own. La Grande Bande features some very fine early music practitioners from Minnesota and beyond and is devoted to bringing music of about 1600 to 1800 to audiences around the state. (7:30 p.m. Saturday; Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1621 University Av. NE., Mpls.; $10-$25; lagrandebande.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Blaine World Fest

Cultural differences are highlighted and celebrated at this annual festival. Groove to a variety of music and learn dances from around the globe. Learn about the communities that make up Minnesota through cultural learning booths and demonstrations. Ethnic food trucks including Zaap Thai and B'beri Desserts will have food and beverages for sale. (1-4 p.m. Sat. Tom Ryan Park, 10802 Town Square Drive, Blaine. blainemn.gov.)