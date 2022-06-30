Sheryl Crow

She vowed that her collaborative 2019 album "Threads" (with Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, Andra Day, Willie Nelson, St. Vincent et al.) would be her last. However, this underappreciated singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist — she belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — created three new songs for this spring's documentary, "Sheryl." While the doc deals with the sexism she faced in the music biz, the soothing, delicate ballad "Forever" and the McCartney-like piano pop piece "Still the Same" are wistful reflections on romantic relationships. They fit seamlessly in Crow's long and winding career. Opening is Grammy-winning Keb' Mo', the always happy bluesman who is promoting this year's "Good to Be." (7 p.m. Tue., Ledge Amphitheater, 1700 Parkway Drive, Waite Park, Minn., $59-$150, ticketmaster.com.)

JON BREAM

'XV Latvian Song and Dance Festival USA'

Get a taste of Latvian dance in St. Paul, where traditions and innovations will be on full display at the fest that runs through Monday. On Friday, choreographers will showcase dance forms that have been kept alive at the "Folk Dance New Choreography Show," where 200 folk dances have been developed since 1978. Prizes will be given for movement, expression and how dance ties in with music. (3:30 p.m. Sat., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $45 adults, $35 for those under 20.) The "Grand Folk Dance Performance" will be held Saturday and hundreds of dancers from North America and Europe will take the stage after a flag ceremony. Minnesota's own Pērkonītis, which has been around for 70 years, will be among the troupes. (4 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, $51 adults, $41 ages 11-20, $11 ages 10 and under, latviansongfest2022.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

'Mr. Malcolm's List'

Jane Austen fans who bemoan that she wrote just six novels may want to check out this comedy/drama set in 1818, the year after her death. It's about the classic Austen dilemma — love or money? But while it sticks close to the manners and mores of the early 19th century, its multiracial cast, including Freida Pinto as the heroine and Sope Dirisu as the titular misunderstood nobleman, nods to the class and racial divides of the present day. It's not quite as witty as Austen, but what is? (In area theaters.)

CHRIS HEWITT

The Zombies

Well before being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, the British psychedelic rock band behind the hazy and harmonious '60s hits "She's Not There" and "Time of the Season" came back strong as a live act in the mid-2010s under original co-vocalists Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone. On their current "Life Is a Merry-Go-Round Tour," the lifelong bandmates are playing songs from their 2015 album "Still Got That Hunger" and even newer ones alongside the classics, as heard on their new "Live From Studio Two" album recorded at Abbey Road. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $40, axs.com.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Suldaan Seeraar

He's been recognized by the Somali Glamour Awards and the Somali Museum of Minnesota. Known as "Suldanka Geeska" (The Prince of Africa"), Seeraar has released a series of records of captivating dance music with a reggae-like feel but a sound that's distinctly Somalian. His concerts have earned him a following in Africa, Europe and Dubai. Seeraar will make his first U.S. appearance in Minneapolis one day after Somalis celebrate Republic Day. With DJ Flavio and DJ Challo. (8 p.m. Sat. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $65-$150, axs.com.)

J.B.

The Jasper String Quartet

Winners of the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, this group is among America's most exciting string quartets. It closes the Lakeshore Chamber Music series in White Bear Lake with a quartet by Joseph Haydn and another by contemporary Canadian composer Vivian Fung, whose complete quartets they're preparing to record. There will also be music by George Enescu and series founder Michael Djupstrom, who will join them on piano. (2 p.m. Sunday; Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Av., White Bear Lake; $15-$25; lakeshoreplayers.org/concert-series-2021.)

ROB HUBBARD

ABBA the Concert

Nothing says American independence like a tribute to Sweden's enduring hitmakers at an Indian casino. For its annual pre-July 4th outdoor block party, Treasure Island has booked one of the top ABBA-singing touring acts around, aka the Visitors, who are actually from Sweden and have been laying all their love on fans since the '90s. Possible gambling losses aside, the party is a much cheaper alternative to the real ABBA's new hologram "reunion" show in London, and it comes with fireworks. (8 p.m. Sun., Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Red Wing, all ages, free, ticasino.com)

C.R.

Black Abstraction in the Midwest

More than 15 Black artists from around the Midwest — from St. Paul to Indianapolis — showcase abstract work that speaks to "words of welcoming," a reference to science fiction writer Octavia Butler's apocalyptic two-volume collection known as the "Parable" or "Earthseed" books. Exhibition curator Gregory J. Rose believes Black Abstraction can be an "ever-evolving language that is opaque and transparent; open to interpretation and reinterpretation." The exhibition includes Twin Cities artists such as 2022 Guggenheim fellowship winner Ta-Coumba Aiken, Alexandra Beaumont, Christopher E. Harrison, Stephanie Lindquist, Lela Pierce, Kehayr Brown-Ransaw, Marcus Rothering and Sarah White. (Ends July 31. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Av. S. #101, Mpls. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Masks required in the gallery. Free. 612-871-2263 or soovac.org.)

ALICIA ELER

Hmong International Freedom Festival

Competition, nerve and grit are on display for this sporting and cultural event. Soccer, flag football, volleyball, kato, cornhole and top spin matches will be held throughout the weekend. Surrounding attractions include merchandise booths, food trucks and cultural displays. Music Avenue features live entertainment and music from Hmong performers. (10 a.m. Sat.-Sun. $10. McMurray Fields, 1155 W. Jessamine Av., St. Paul. theunitedhmongfamily.org.)