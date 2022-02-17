Tyler, the Creator

A decade after first garnering a buzz and wild reputation with Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and the rest of L.A.'s Odd Future crew, Tyler Okonma hit a new plateau with hip-hop's most acclaimed album of 2021, "Call Me If You Get Lost." The sonically scattershot and lyrically poignant LP shows the 30-year-old rap wiz maturing without losing his cleverness. Here's hoping he has also outgrown the barrage of sexist and lewd comments at past local gigs. He heads up the biggest post-quarantine hip-hop tour to hit town yet, also featuring "Telapatía"-singing Latin/R&B music crossover Kali Uchis, L.A. wordsmith Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. (7 p.m. Sun., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $26-$126, axs.com).

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Pretty Woman'

Theater lovers have been stumped as to why this 2018 stage musical has not been a big success like the 1990 Julia Roberts-Richard Gere film on which it's based. Garry Marshall, who directed the film, co-wrote the book but died while working on the show. It could be that the plot — an update of the Cinderella story in which a prostitute and the wealthy man who hires her fall in love — is tired. Or maybe it's the 1980s-flavored rock score, composed by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Whatever the reason, "Pretty Woman," staged by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, is still trying to find its groove. (Feb. 22-27 at 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 & 8 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $40-$139. 1-800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

Cory Wong and the Wongnotes

After appearing on more than a dozen albums since 2020, the hyper-prolific Grammy-nominated guitarist returns home for his last U.S. gig before a monthlong European tour. With the horn-fueled Wongnotes, the guitarist always provides a funky good time whether delivering "Welcome 2 Minneapolis," "St. Paul" or a Stevie Wonder medley. Maybe he'll serve something from this year's more chill instrumental effort "Wong's Café," featuring the tasty ditty "Sweet Potato Pie." Guests include R&B vocalist Antwaun Stanley and bluegrass singer-picker Sierra Hull. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$35, first-avenue.com).

JON BREAM

Minnesota Golf Show

Courses are still covered in snow but this annual event will help get you back into the swing. Replace old or broken equipment from vendors and go into the virtual range to fine-tune your game. Minnesota PGA golf professionals will be on hand to analyze swings and provide tips. A lucky golfer will win the $100,000 putt challenge. A bonus for ticketholders includes 10 free greens-fee passes for select regional courses and three extra if you purchase your ticket online. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. $14. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. minnesotagolfshow.com.)

MELISSA WALKER

Egarr and the SPCO

While the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra has been moving away from working with conductors, they make an exception for artistic partner Richard Egarr, who's among the world's most respected interpreters of 18th- and early-19th-century music. The winner of a recent Gramophone Award for his work with England's Academy of Ancient Music, Egarr will lead the SPCO in works by George Frideric Handel, Henry Purcell, William Lawes and Joseph Haydn. (11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $12-$50, students and children free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

ROB HUBBARD

DayTrippers Dinner Theatre

Maybe producer/director Bill Kenzie, the Old Log Theatre alum who founded DayTrippers eight years ago, should rebrand it as a lunch theater, since most of its shows are in the daytime and feature a lunch buffet. Its spring show, "Stag and Doe," is a comedy by Mark Crawford about nuptial mayhem in a community wedding hall. It includes a bridezilla, a wedding couple trying to raise money, and a catering staff in jail. The $41 ticket includes buffet. (Feb. 23-June 9 at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 5 p.m. Sundays, 9152 Old Cedar Av. S., Bloomington, 952-393-3644 or daytripperstheatre.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

The Weather Station

Falling somewhere between Kate Bush's "Hounds of Love" and David Bowie's "Blackstar," this jazz- and classical-tinged Canadian rock band's 2021 album "Ignorance" made a lot of critics' year-end lists. Frontwoman Tamar Lindeman, who's been using the band name going way back to 2006, is putting aside a long-term TV and movie acting career in Toronto for a global club tour before a summer of festival dates. (8 p.m. Wed., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $20, axs.com)

C.R.

Right Here Showcase

Paul Herwig's festival, highlighting new works by midcareer performing artists, presents two different programs, each featuring two performers. On Feb. 24-25, Benjamin Domask-Ruh demonstrates his clowning, juggling and mime skills in a circus-style show while dance and visual artist Jess Frost uses movement to investigate memory. On Feb. 26-27, Sam Johnson, a member of Super Group, shares a piece about the process of making dance while Queen DREA creates soundscapes with vocals, loops and poetry. (8 p.m. Feb. 24-26, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, Cowles Center TekBox, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Suite 215, Mpls., $20, righthereshowcase.weebly.com)

SHEILA REGAN

Twin Cities Jewish Humor Fest

Winter got you down? This virtual festival, which kicked off Thursday, includes a Queer Comedy Night on Saturday featuring Guy Branum of "Chelsea Lately" and Robby Hoffman, and concludes Sunday with an evening of storytelling by members of the Twin Cities Jewish community including Jonathan Gershberg, Amy Salloway and Minnesota JCC arts & culture producer Riv Shapiro. (8 p.m. Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., $12-$15, minnesotajcc.org)

ALICIA ELER