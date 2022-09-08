Post Malone

It's hard to know what to expect from the pop/hip-hop singer of "Circles" and "Sunflower" fame this time around, since St. Paul is only the second stop on his fall tour (after Omaha on Saturday). Also, his new album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," is a more subdued and personal record that doesn't exactly lend itself well to a big arena concert setting. Still, the 27-year-old Texan showed off a charming and humble persona when he packed Xcel Center two nights in a row on his 2019 tour behind his breakout album, "Hollywood's Bleeding." His "Cooped Up" collaborator Roddy Ricch opens. (8 p.m. Sun., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $85-$638, ticketmaster.com.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

SPCO opens its 64th season in its now customary conductor-less form, playing a suite from Igor Stravinsky's lively ballet music for "Pulcinella" and a movement from 20th-century composer (and jazz musician) Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's Sinfonietta No. 1. The concert concludes with a sleeper pick when folks debate the best of Beethoven's symphonies: The Seventh is both exhilarating and deeply moving. (8 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $12-$50, students free; 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Yola

She garnered four Grammy nominations for her 2019 debut, gained attention for singing with the Highwomen and turned heads as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in this year's "Elvis" movie. Yola, a British singer now living in Nashville, explored country-soul on "Walk Through Fire," her winning debut produced by Dan Auerbach. Last year's "Stand for Myself," another Auerbach production, shows that she can effectively lend her versatile voice to various styles, be it rock, disco, soul, Americana or ballads. Yola was a knockout at the Fine Line in 2020 before the pandemic arrived. Now she steps up for a bigger gig with more original material to share. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $27.50, axs.com.)

JON BREAM

The National

Another postponement from the summer of 2020, the Ohio-reared New York indie-rock vets returned to the road in 2022 with only a new single to promote, the Bon Iver-accompanied "Weird Goodbyes." Its members have certainly been busy otherwise, though, with Aaron Dessner co-producing Taylor Swift's last two albums, he and twin brother Bryce scoring the "Cyrano" movie, and lots more. All great, but it's nice to have the quintet back on the road, where its sometimes gloomy music is usually more riveting and uplifting than on record. Indigo Sparke opens, touting a new album produced by Minnesota's own Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief. (6:30 p.m. Wed., Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., $51, axs.com.)

C.R.

'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Blanche DuBois has "always depended on the kindness of strangers" but doesn't find much in Yellow Tree Theatre's production of Tennessee Williams' poetic, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. It's set in a steamy New Orleans apartment, where Blanche reels from personal setbacks, seeking refuge with her sister Stella, brutish brother-in-law Stanley and possible suitor Mitch. (As Blanche, Stella and Mitch, Vivien Leigh, Kim Hunter and Karl Malden all won Oscars for the film version. Its Stanley, Marlon Brando, was a surprise loser). (7:30 Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 320 5th Av. SE., Osseo, $31-$35, yellowtreetheatre.com.)

CHRIS HEWITT

'The Show'

Through movement, theater and a high-octane glittery design of sound and lights, Emily Michaels King and Debra Berger draw on nostalgia and fantasy to peer into femininity. The duo, called E/D, play their teenage selves, their fantastical alter egos and their adult selves in this work that turns femininity upside down with sparkle and messiness. "The Show" was set to debut in 2020 and postponed twice. (7:30 p.m. Sat.-Mon. & Sept. 15-17, Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., #120, Mpls., pay-what-you-choose, edmakesart.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

'Table'

Dinner-and-a-show takes on new meaning in Sod House Theater's innovative piece, directed by and featuring Sarah Agnew. Song, dance and comedy are served in outdoor settings, along with food prepared by top chefs (including Yia Vang of Hmong Union Kitchen) and presented to guests by the actors, who include Kimberly Richardson, Elise Langer and Maren Ward. (5:30 p.m. Thu.-Sun., prices vary according to meal and location, sodhousetheater.org.)

C.H.

Odesza

Since forming 10 years ago as students at Western Washington University, electronica duo Harrison Mills, aka Catacombkid, and Clayton Knight, aka BeachesBeaches, have become Grammy-nominated mainstays on the U.S. dance club scene, drafting such artists as singer Leon Bridges and electronica producer Golden Features to collaborate. This year, Odesza landed on 89.3 the Current's playlist with "The Last Goodbye," a catchy new dance track featuring contemporary interpretive queen Bettye LaVette's 1965 single "Let Me Down Easy." (6:30 Mon. & Tue., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $67 and up, ticketmaster.com.)

J.B.

Fiesta Latina

Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio celebrates the vibrant culture of Minnesota Latinos. The free family festival features health, fitness and wellness information and entertainment. Taste a variety of foods, make arts and crafts and view folkloric and contemporary dancers to Latino music. Free medical exams and COVID-19 vaccines also will be available. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat. 797 E. 7th St., St. Paul. 651-379-4200, clues.org.)

MELISSA WALKER

'Lumberjacks in Love'

It's 1912. We're in northern Wisconsin. And four lumberjacks are about to have their lives turned upside-down by the arrival of a mail-order bride in this new musical. (7:30 Thu.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Lyric Arts, 420 E. Main St., Anoka, $34-$42, 763-422-1838, lyricarts.org.)