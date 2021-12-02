KDWB Jingle Ball

Boy bands and pop-rockers are out, and rappers and whatever Pitbull is are in at iHeartMedia's annual radio promo marathon concert. "Old Town Road" hitmaker Lil Nas X will hopefully offer more than his two-song set at Soundset 2019. "Herself" creator Saweetie will hopefully sizzle as much as on "SNL" two weeks ago. And Aussie teen the Kid Laroi will hopefully fare OK without his "Stay" cohort Justin Bieber. Oldies act Black Eyed Peas, TikTok dance star Dixie D'Amelio and actual singers Tate McRae, Tai Verdes and Bazzi round out the lineup. Oh, and Pitbull. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., $28-$301, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Ingrid Fliter & Minnesota Orchestra

You know those MacArthur "genius grants" that surprise creative folks with a bundle of cash? There's something similar for classical pianists called the Gilmore Artist Award. Every four years, some extremely talented pianist is given $300,000 to advance their career. In its 30-year history, only one woman has won it: Argentina's Ingrid Fliter, who's in town to perform Mozart's 23rd Piano Concerto with the Minnesota Orchestra. Danish conductor Thomas Sondergard also leads works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Richard Strauss. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $30-$99. minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'Lineas de Sangre'

Choreographer Taja Will explores what dance looks like when it's decolonized in this film, created in collaboration with filmmaker Sequoia Hauck. The piece is the third chapter in Will's exploration of ancestry and roots, as conceived genetically, mythically, archetypically, and through plants, seeds and land. Employing queer ritual, original music, movement, healing and vulnerability, Will takes the audience on a journey through bloodlines. (5 p.m. Sat., 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Mpls., $5-$50,https://bit.ly/lineasdesangre)

SHEILA REGAN

Evanescence & Halestorm

Evanescence's Amy Lee and Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, those 30-something dynamos, will sing together (covering Linkin Park's "Heavy") and with their own bands on this rip-roaring hard-rock double bill. On their first album of new material in a decade, Evanescence brings unrelenting urgency while balancing melody and crunch on this year's "The Bitter Truth," with assists from Taylor Momsen, Lindsey Stirling and Hale. Expect a heavy dose of "Bitter Truth." This year, Halestorm dropped a pair of new tracks, including the radio favorite "Back From the Dead," a thunderbolt that's perfect for the pandemic. Lilith Czar opens. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $57 and up, armorymn.com)

JON BREAM

'40 Holidays on the Throne'

Miss Richfield 1981 returns with her annual holiday extravaganza. The Twin Cities drag legend shares her origins story in humble Richfield, "where butter is spice and gravy is a beverage"; cackles over anecdotes from seasons past; sings irreverent carols, and extols the virtues of holiday crafting in the 22nd edition of her Christmas favorite. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 7 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 19, Illusion Theater at CFPA, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls., $45, illusiontheater.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

Curtiss A's tribute to Lennon

Although last year's livestreamed installment came off surprisingly well, Twin Cities Beatles lovers can finally come together again for this 42nd annual tradition that dates back to John Lennon's murder in 1980. Indie-rock scene pioneer Curt Almsted and his crew of local all-stars always capture the timelessness of Lennon's solo years and Beatles canon with modern twists. Thus expect a nod to the new Disney-Plus docuseries that everyone's talking about, "Get Back," which Curt hopefully won't have too much to say about. (8 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, first-avenue.com)

C.R.

The Northern Express

The wonder and magic of the holiday season fill the grounds of Camp Tanadoona in an immersive holiday experience. Visit Santa's house and meet him and his reindeer and llamas. Shop for the perfect gift and get decorating inspiration in the Christmas Tree Forest while feasting on seasonal treats and beverages. There's also a craft cottage, caroling, daily scavenger hunt and outdoor activities. (Noon-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10-8 Sun. $17-$22. 3300 Tanadoona Drive, Excelsior. thenorthernexpress.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Anderson East

He lives in Nashville, works with hip country/Americana producer Dave Cobb and co-wrote some songs with ex-girlfriend Miranda Lambert. But East is a blue-eyed soul man, as evidenced on this year's "Maybe We Never Die," his fifth full-length. There are echoes of Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass and "Saturday Night Fever." But East can also sound as modern as Leon Bridges, Miguel and Hozier. He even sounds futuristic on the tracks "Jet Black Pontiac" and "Interstellar Outer Space." Opening is Savannah Conley, a Nashville singer-songwriter produced by Cobb. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$27, first-avenue.com)

J.B.

Shen Xin

Walker Art Center debuts the first U.S. museum show by this Chinese-born, Twin Cities-based artist. "Brine Lake (A New Body)," a video and sound installation that made its premiere at the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea earlier this year, is an immersive, five-screen work set in a fictional iodine recycling factory. Visitors move through this mysterious landscape as human and non-human characters talk in various languages about ecology, technology, economy and personal memory. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11-5 Sun., 11-9 Thu. through July 3, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$15, free for ages 18 and under and for all on Thursday night, walkerart.org)

ALICIA ELER

Steve Dunn & Jeff Parker

Former Tortoise guitarist Parker has become the godfather of a second jazz renaissance in Chicago via his own projects and contributions to the work of Makaya McCraven, Ben Lamar Gay and many others. Brooklyn-based guitarist Dunn has likewise evolved into a catalyst for adventurous folk-rockers including Kurt Vile and Cass McCombs. Each will perform a solo set likely to minimize flashy technique in favor of exploring their distinctive styles. They have fresh material as well as potent back catalogs to lean on — Dunn's "Other You" (with Parker as guest) dropped in August; Parker's solo album "Forfolks" is out next week. (8 p.m., Fri., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $25, thecedar.org. Proof of vaccination or negative test result required.)