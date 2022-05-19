Lucius

Between backup gigs with Roger Waters, Harry Styles and their new album's co-producer Brandi Carlile, cosmically matched vocal partners Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe have been delivering hair-raising performances as Lucius going back to an unforgettable 7th St. Entry gig in 2013. The New York rock/pop duo deals dramatically with divorce and the pandemic on "Second Nature," but they should still give fans plenty to smile about on tour, especially with Sister Rosetta-like opener Celisse. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $35-$50, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Men'

"Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" writer/director Alex Garland returns with another dystopian vision. Haunted by tragedy, a woman ("Lost Daughter" Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley) checks into a country estate for some R&R. But it begins to look like one of those "r"s might be "rape" when the men of the village turn hostile, then violent. Garland has nowhere to go with the all-too-unshocking phenomenon of toxic masculinity but Buckley continues to prove she's an enormous talent. (Wide release)

CHRIS HEWITT

Pekka Kuusisto & SPCO

Hyvasti, Pekka. The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra has had "artistic partners" for 18 years, but none more endearing and entertaining than Finnish violinist Kuusisto. He'll close his tenure by soloing on Ralph Vaughan Williams' "The Lark Ascending" and conducting a premiere by American composer Cindy Cox and a symphony by French romantic Louise Farrenc. Underlining his popularity with SPCO audiences, all the concerts are sold out. But Saturday's concert is livestreamed. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, thespco.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Valerie June

The Tennessee-reared, Brooklyn-based songstress is a dreamer. She can get lost in alluring celestial visions as evidenced on last year's "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers," her third major-label album. She can get bluesy, rootsy, twangy, soulful, New Age-y and even indie-rock-y. The highlight is "Call Me a Fool," a Grammy-nominated slice of soul featuring Memphis great Carla Thomas. Chastity Brown opens. (8 p.m. Fri., Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $35-$45, hennepintheatretrust.org)

JON BREAM

Spring in the wildlife refuge

Sunshine and warmer weather beckons families and friends to the outdoors. This event at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge will teach visitors about the natural world around us, with a live bee display, interpretive booths and a story walk. Explore the Eagle's Nest nature shore, take part in the Friends of Sherburne silent auction and grab a bite from a food truck. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., free, Oak Savanna Learning Center, 16797 289th Av. NW., Zimmerman, Minn. 763-389-3323, fws.gov/midwest/sherburne)

MELISSA WALKER

Dua Saleh

After wrapping another season of filming in Wales for the Netflix series "Sex Education," St. Paul's lines-blending poet-turned-rapper-turned-actor is finally getting back to the rapping. Saleh took on more of a national buzz and international flavor with last year's dance-ready EP "Crossover," songs from which they will perform live for the first time in their hometown as part of a series of dates scattered around the globe. Local creative force Ricki Monique opens. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$35, axs.com)

C.R.

'Firebird'

Ballet Co.Laboratory is taking on the work that shot a young Igor Stravinsky to fame in 1910. The composer blended Russian folk songs, musical experimentations and intense rhythms, marking a new era of modern music. The work gets a new imagining with choreographer Flavia Garcia, originally from Brazil and trained at the National Ballet of Cuba. A former member of Dance Theatre of Harlem, Garcia's work will be supplemented with a prologue by artistic director Zoé Henrot. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., E.M. Pearson Theatre, Concordia University, 312 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul, $25-$35, balletcolaboratory.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Red Eye Works-in-Progress

The trailblazing company, now in a new home in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood, will spend the next four weekends showcasing short works being developed by some of the Twin Cities' most acclaimed theater artists, including Kate Sutton-Johnson and Ricardo Beaird. Up this weekend are Christian Bardin, Maddie Granlund, Atlese Robinson, J H Shuǐ Xiān and Anat Spiegel. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls., $20-$30, redeyetheater.org)

C.H.

Steve Aoki

The superstar DJ couldn't find home plate when he threw out the opening pitch at Boston's Fenway Park. But he'll find the beats — big, loud beats — when he returns to a more familiar venue in Minneapolis. Truly a rock star among DJs, Aoki owns a clothing line, a record label and restaurants (his father founded the Benihana chain) and even published a 2019 memoir, "Blue: The Color of Noise." He's collaborated with a wide range of artists including BTS, Zooey Deschanel, Wiz Khalifa, Daddy Yankee and Sting. At his shows, the Vegas-based party master is known for big gimmicks including exploding cakes during his hit "Cake Face." (8 p.m. Fri., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls.,$45 and up, armorymn.com)