Elvis Costello

When Mystic Lake Casino would not comply with his COVID-19 vaccination and negative test policy, the ever-passionate musicmaker relocated to First Avenue. He joins Paul Simon among those rare veterans who have played the Minneapolis music institution after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Costello's new release, "Spanish Model," is a reimagining of 1978's "This Year's Model" with guest vocalists like Juanes singing in Spanish to the original instrumental tracks. Set lists for his Hello Again 2021 Tour have included lots of late-'70s tunes plus pieces from throughout Costello's deep and rich catalog. (8:30 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls, sold out)

JON BREAM

Día de los Muertos

Loved ones who have passed on are honored with a day of remembrance and tradition. Midtown Global Market hosts a day of entertainment, presentations, food and crafts. Minnesota artist Luis Fitch will unveil his designs for a set of U.S. postage stamps commemorating the Day of the Dead. Kids can create a project to take home. Food specials include tamales, churros and pan de muerto — Day of the Dead bread. (Noon-5:30 p.m. Sat., 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. Free. midtownglobalmarket.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Emanuel Ax & Minnesota Orchestra

One of America's most respected concert pianists, Ax brings a warm, accessible approach to whatever he plays and has seven Grammys to show for his marvelous musicianship. This weekend he'll solo on Beethoven's Fourth Piano Concerto, the centerpiece of concerts at which German conductor David Afkham makes his local debut. Expect a powerful conclusion in Dmitri Shostakovich's 10th Symphony, for the Minnesota Orchestra always summons up intensity for Shostakovich. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $30-$99. 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'Discount Gargoyles'

Art makes its way to a ghostly parking ramp deep in the heart of downtown, waiting for only the bravest of souls to come by in anticipation of All Hallow's Eve. This cheekily titled exhibition for Midway Contemporary Art's Off-Site program began as a joke about what art might survive this period of late capitalism. What if low-quality gargoyle statues was the answer? A collection of these weird, graying creatures takes up temporary residence on the fourth and fifth floors of the Lasalle Parking Ramp in this ongoing collaboration by JayHeikes, Wyatt Lasky and Jonathon Rosemond. They will lurk through Halloween on Sunday, with an artist walkthrough Saturday at 2 p.m.(2-7 p.m. Thu.-Sun, 910 LaSalle Av., Mpls. midwayart.org)

ALICIA ELER

Humbird

Leave it to Minneapolis indie-folk strummer Siri Undlin to find beauty, peace and hope during the tumult of 2020. "Still Life," her second full-length album as Humbird, was mostly written and recorded in the house where she waited out quarantine. Songs range from the yearning, Lissie-flavored rocker "Plum Sky" and the raw, George Floyd- and riots-reflecting "May" to one of the most moving COVID postscripts yet, "Pink Moon for John Prine," all rife with Undlin's soul-punchingly poetic style. She's playing a monthlong residency to tout its release with different openers including Courtney Hartman the first night. (8 p.m. every Wed. in November, Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $12, icehousempls.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Halloween rock gigs

"Masking up" takes on a double meaning as some popular Halloween live-music traditions return, including the wigged-out tribute to Jeff Lynne's '70s mega-pop by fun-loving all-star tribute band E.L.nO (9 p.m. Sat., Uptown VFW, Mpls., $22, eventbrite.com). Indie-rock mainstay Haley will get dressed up for her first post-quarantine gig with freakish art-punk band Gramma's Boyfriend, featuring Diane of D Mills & the Thrills opening. (10 p.m. Sat., Icehouse, $12, icehousempls.com). Metallic glam-rock guru Venus DeMars' costumed rock fest also features Big Salt and Red Ruby Eye (6 p.m. Sat., Hook & Ladder, Mpls., $10-$15, thehookmpls.com). And safety padding might be needed in addition to masks as the wild noise makers of Murf return with Moodie Black, Morticia and ECID. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, St. Paul, $15, first-avenue.com)

C.R.

'Dastak: I Wish You Me'

Ananya Dance Theatre traverses earth, water, fire and air as it investigates notions of borders and boundaries. The interdisciplinary work of dance, text, sound art and film gives an insight of what makes a home, what gives a sense of belonging and how freedom can be obtained in a difficult world. Writer and dramaturg Sharon Bridgforth and Spirit McIntire collaborated on the piece. (7:30 p.m. Fri., O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $5-$40, 651-690-6700,oshag.stkate.edu)

SHEILA REGAN