Two comedy giants

In recent years, Dave Chappelle has chosen to play smaller venues in the Twin Cities like the Varsity Theatre and First Avenue. But this time, the provocative comic is going big. He'll be doing stand-up at Target Center with unannounced special guests — and Chappelle's guests are often very special indeed — plus a documentary film about his makeshiftcomedy club in an Ohio cornfield. Expect the superstar to address the pot he's stirred with material about the trans community in his latest Netflix special. (7 p.m. Sun., Target Center, $45.50-$125.50. ticketmaster.com) If Chappelle is too edgy for your tastes, try Patton Oswalt, an equally compelling comic. In a perfect world, he'd also fill basketball arenas. (8 p.m. Fri., State Theatre, $45.50-$65.50. Hennepintheatretrust.org)

NEAL JUSTIN

Brandy Clark

She's recognized as one of Nashville's finest writers, co-penning "Mama's Broken Heart" for Miranda Lambert, "Follow Your Arrow" for Kacey Musgraves and "Better Dig Two" for the Band Perry. But Clark is also a superior singer-songwriter, as evidenced by the new deluxe edition of her third album, "Your Life Is a Record." It contains new winners, including "Remember Me Beautiful," a wistful reflection about a late loved one, "Same Devil" with Brandi Carlile and "The Past Is the Past" with Lindsey Buckingham along with previous highlights "Pawn Shop" and "Who You Thought I Was." (8:30 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls. $22.25-$37.25, axs.com)

JON BREAM

'Little Women'

Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about a quartet of young sisters in 19th-century New England becomes a musical, with a cast that includes Angela Timberman (as the sisters' tart Aunt March) and Kersten Rodau (as their mother). (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 28. Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. $40-$47. artistrymn.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

National Lutheran Choir

The group returns to live concerts — but offers a virtual option — with its annual "All Saints" concerts. Conductor David Cherwien and the choir always create a beautiful sound during this program, which presents an opportunity to mourn those we've lost. (7 p.m. Fri., Central Lutheran Church, 333 S. 12th St., Mpls., and 4 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, $30; students, children and online pay as you wish, nlca.com) If you'd prefer to deal with your grief in private, the choir is presenting an online, on-demand program, "Requiem Aeternam," Saturday through Monday. ($5 suggested per household, nlca.com)

ROB HUBBARD

The Stress of Her Regard

Irish-born Twin Cities brothers Ciaran and Criostoir Daly have suffered a few badly timed blips in their rock 'n' roll career going back to their old band Idle Hands' early demise. The pandemic stymied the release of their trio's eponymous second album, a blissful blast of poppy but snarly Pulp/Libertines-style fuzz-rock that was one of producer Ed Ackerson's last projects before his untimely death. The record is deservedly being re-released with added tracks and a proper in-person party also featuring Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club and the Trappestines. (9 p.m. Fri., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15, first-avenue.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Marisha Wallace

The North Carolina-reared singer has made her name on Broadway and London's West End in "Dreamgirls," "Waitress" and "Hairspray." Yes, she has a big voice that can handle bravura pieces like "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" from "Dreamgirls" and Queen's "The Show Must Go On." But her latest recording, the acoustic "Sunset," captures her graceful elegance on Billie Eilish's "My Future" and the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love." A voice to be reckoned with, she is making a rare club appearance. (7 p.m. Wed., Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Soccer Mommy

Before she was old enough to drink, Nashville bedroom rocker Sophie Allison was touring with the likes of Liz Phair and Vampire Weekend and earning critical raves off a strong batch of introspective and emo but bright and mighty rock tunes that went viral under her oddly chosen pseudonym. Her indie buzz turned into bona-fide stardom at age 22 with last year's masterful sophomore album, "Color Theory." Now she's finally getting to tour behind it, with Austin's Alexalone opening. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20, first-avenue.com)

C.R.

'Awake. Alive. Anew'

Threads Dance Project highlights three emerging choreographers at Cowles Center. Gabby Abram, Jennifer Pray and Elayna Waxse are a part of the troupe's program to help develop new kinetic voices. "Release," by Abram, "Glitch," by Pray, and "Tethered," by Waxse,will be presented both in person and online alongside the dance film "Out of the Ashes," choreographed by artistic director Karen Charles, about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sun., 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls, $20-$30, 612-206-3600,thecowlescenter.org)

SHEILA REGAN

'Top Girls'

Caryl Churchill's drama looks at ambitious women and the price they pay for their ambitions. As the play opens, Marlene is being promoted by the Top Girls agency, which she celebrates and interrogates with the help of a bunch of powerful advisers throughout history, including a female pope. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Nov. 21, Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Mpls. $16-$61, theatreprorata.org)

C.H.

'We Beasties'

Minneapolis artist Kyle Fokken's Piggy Bank sculptures, which smartly comment on the trappings of politics and corporate greed, have been a top attraction at the State Fair fine-arts exhibit for the past two years. Now a new series of amalgamations appear in this new solo show. Inspired by antique toys and folk art, the mixed-media sculptor grew up in rural Minnesota and had a first career as a mortgage banker. The gallery is filled with pigs, including a centerpiece pig that's flying backwards, part of a satirical commentary pointing to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin, which "envisions a future where people are living and working in space as a way to benefit Earth." ( 1-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu. through Dec. 2, Metro State University, 645 E. 7th St., St. Paul. Free. metrostate.edu or 651-999-5942)

ALICIA ELER

Festival of Lights

Midtown Global Market honors Diwali, an autumn Hindu festival signifying the triumph of light over darkness. The day will be celebrated with a performance by the Ragamala Training Center student ensemble and live tabla and sitar music. Kids can make a craft and hear a story of the origin of Diwali. Henna artists will make intricate designs and Hot Indian Foods will have food for purchase. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat., 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org)