Oui, chef! ‘Carême' introduces world's first (sexy) celebrity chef, a Napoleonic-era kitchen god

He's a dream in the kitchen — and elsewhere in the house. He makes a mean cream-puff tower. And he's got moves like Jagger.
Alas, Antonin Carême has been dead since the 1830s, but nobody's perfect, right?
Most people have heard of Napoleon, but not many are familiar — even in France — with the story of this chef who cooked for him and his contemporaries, rising from a poor kitchen boy to become a standard-bearer of French cuisine. Now a new Apple TV+ period drama, ''Carême,'' argues that he was the very first celebrity chef. There's even a ''Top Chef'' style cooking contest in front of a panel of judges.
But for the vibe, think ''The Bear,'' set in post-revolutionary Paris. Carême even directs his staff at one point to say ''Oui, chef.'' (And we could totally imagine him, like Jeremy Allen White, in a Calvin Klein underwear ad, if those had existed back then.)
The series, which drops its first two episodes Wednesday, also shows how Carême wasn't just a cook, or master pastry maker, or, well, sex god. We watch as he's pulled into political intrigue by his boss, the cunning diplomat Talleyrand, and used as a spy.
Still, his goal was to be the best chef in the world. The show's first season ends with an extraordinary outdoor coronation banquet that Carême creates for thousands of people. When he places, in triumph, a tall white chef's hat on his head for the first time, it's as if he's crowning himself — and marking his ascent to celebrity.
A Jagger vibe
Benjamin Voisin, who's in virtually every scene, plays Carême with a scruffy head of hair, a gold earring and a bad-boy swagger that's consciously based on Mick Jagger, circa '70s.