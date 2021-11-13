PHOENIX — Yvan Ouedraogo had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Grand Canyon to a 65-51 win over North Florida on Friday night.
Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 12 points for Grand Canyon (2-0). Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points. Gabe McGlothan had nine rebounds.
Carter Hendricksen had 18 points for the Ospreys (0-3). Dorian James added 10 points and seven rebounds.
