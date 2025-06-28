Otto Lopez has 3 hits and 3 RBIs as Marlins beat Diamondbacks 9-8 for 5th straight win

Sports

PHOENIX — Kyle Stowers hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning, Otto Lopez doubled, homered and drove in three runs and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-8 on Friday night.

The Marlins, who beat San Francisco 12-5 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep, have won a season-high five in a row and six of seven.

Lopez finished with three hits, Stowers also had an RBI double and Heriberto Hernández hit a solo homer.

Lopez, Agustín Ramírez and Stowers hit consecutive two-out doubles off starter Merrill Kelly (7-4) in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Starter Eury Pérez gave up a leadoff homer to Jake McCarthy and a walk before Ronny Henriquez (4-1) came in with one out in the fifth. Henriquez gave up one run — a homer by Geraldo Perdomo — in 1 1/3 innings.

McCarthy led off the third with a walk, stole second and advanced to third by Pérez and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Alek Thomas for Arizona to open the scoring. McCarthy added a leadoff homer in the fifth, Thomas hit a solo shot in the seventh and Pavin Smith capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth.

Key moment

Stowers hit a leadoff homer in the sixth to chase Kelly, who was replaced by Juan Morillo. Connor Norby hit a two-out single and scored on a triple by Javier Sanoja to make it 6-4.

Key stat

The Marlins, who went into the game leading the NL in hits (215), batting average (.268), and doubles (44) this month, finished with 13 hits. Miami has had at least 10 hits in a season-high five consecutive games and an MLB-best 12 in June.

Up next

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 6.69 ERA) takes the mound Saturday against Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (8-5, 5.49).

