Otto Lopez has 3 hits and 3 RBIs as Marlins beat Diamondbacks 9-8 for 5th straight win

PHOENIX — Kyle Stowers hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning, Otto Lopez doubled, homered and drove in three runs and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-8 on Friday night.
The Marlins, who beat San Francisco 12-5 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep, have won a season-high five in a row and six of seven.
Lopez finished with three hits, Stowers also had an RBI double and Heriberto Hernández hit a solo homer.
Lopez, Agustín Ramírez and Stowers hit consecutive two-out doubles off starter Merrill Kelly (7-4) in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead.
Starter Eury Pérez gave up a leadoff homer to Jake McCarthy and a walk before Ronny Henriquez (4-1) came in with one out in the fifth. Henriquez gave up one run — a homer by Geraldo Perdomo — in 1 1/3 innings.
McCarthy led off the third with a walk, stole second and advanced to third by Pérez and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Alek Thomas for Arizona to open the scoring. McCarthy added a leadoff homer in the fifth, Thomas hit a solo shot in the seventh and Pavin Smith capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth.
Key moment
Stowers hit a leadoff homer in the sixth to chase Kelly, who was replaced by Juan Morillo. Connor Norby hit a two-out single and scored on a triple by Javier Sanoja to make it 6-4.