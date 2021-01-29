ERHARD, Minn. — Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting of a horse that was in a pasture.
Officials in Otter Tail County say they got the call about the horse in rural Erhard on Thursday.
Deputies arrived to find the animal dead in a pasture with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. The horse was in the pasture with multiple other horses.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
