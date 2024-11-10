Ottawa G Linus Ullmark wins in his return to Boston as the Senators top the Bruins in OT

BOSTON — Brady Tkachuk scored 21 seconds into overtime, lifting Ottawa to a 3-2 victory over the Bruins on Saturday night and handing a win to Linus Ullmark in his return to Boston.
By KEN POWTAK
The 31-year-old Ullmark was traded by Boston to Ottawa in June. The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner went 88-26-10 in three seasons with the Bruins, but he was replaced by Jeremy Swayman for most of last season's playoffs.
Tkachuk beat Swayman with a wrist shot from the right circle at the end of a 2-on-1 break.
Josh Norris had a power-play goal for Ottawa, and Michael Amadio's tying score came on a wrist shot from the right circle late in the second period.
Pavel Zacha and Brad Marchand scored 15-seconds apart in the second, giving Boston a 2-1 edge. Zacha beat Ullmark with a turnaround backhander and Marchand fired in a loose puck from the edge of the crease.
The Bruins played a video tribute for Ullmark, who helped them set NHL records for wins (65) and points (135) two seasons ago, midway into the opening period. He watched from near his team's bench, and then skated toward the blue line and waved to the fans during a loud ovation.
Takeaways
Senators: Outshot the Bruins 34-16 to win for just second time in seven road games so far this season.
Bruins: Just can't to seem to get on a roll so far this season. They had won three of four.
Key moment
Ullmark and Swayman, also good friends, hugged at center ice, put an arm around each other and posed for a picture before pregame warmups.
Key stat
Through regulation, the Bruins had more giveaways (20) than shots on goal (15).
Up next
The Senators are at Toronto on Tuesday, and the Bruins play at St. Louis the same night.
