The Gophers football team on Wednesday received a 2023 verbal commitment from Osseo offensive lineman Jerome Williams, who announced his intentions on Twitter. Williams, 6-4 and 285 pounds, is the second-ranked player in Minnesota in the 2023 class.

A three-star recruit, Williams is ranked No. 27 nationally in his class for interior offensive lineman, according to the 247Sports composite of major national recruiting services. Williams, a second-team All-Metro pick by the Star Tribune, has scholarship offers from four other FBS schools – Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas and West Virginia. He made an unofficial visit to the Gophers on Oct. 16 and received an offer 10 days later.

Williams becomes the third player overall and the second Minnesotan to commit to the Gophers 2023 class, joining Kasson-Mantorville offensive lineman Reese Tripp and wide receiver Anthony Brown of Springfield, Ohio.