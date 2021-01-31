Los Angeles – Making another run at the IBF world super middleweight boxing title, 37-year-old Osseo native Caleb Truax was outmatched Saturday night by reigning champion and heavy favorite Caleb Plant at Shrine Exposition Center.

Plant, a Nashville native who now trains in Las Vegas, won the 12-rounder by a unanimous decision, improving his record to 21-0. All three judges gave every round to him.

It was the third title defense for the 28-year-old. He made his pro debut in 2014.

Truax, wearing maroon and gold trunks and gloves to match, couldn't keep up with a flurry of jabs by Plant, who landed more than three times as many punches as his opponent. Truax's face was bloodied by the middle rounds.

Truax's record dropped to 31-5-2.

The bout was the main event on a card that was nationally televised by Fox. No fans were in attendance.

Both fighters were coming off long layoffs. It was Truax's first fight since he won a 10-round decision over David Basajjamivule on Jan. 25, 2020 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Plant hadn't fought since Feb. 15, 2020.

Truax was getting ready for another fight with Quillin and tore an Achilles' tendon in training. Then, in late August of last year, he was in the PBC bubble in Los Angeles, awaiting a fight with Alfredo Angulo, became ill and had to bow out.

On Saturday, he was fighting as the underdog just as he was on Dec. 9, 2017, when he won the super middleweight title at age 34 with a majority decision over James DeGale in London. He lost the rematch on April 7, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Plant did what he could to land the knockout blow, but Truax went the distance despite all the punishment. Twelve of Plant's victories have come by knockout.

Truax weighed in at 167 ¾ pounds, while Plant weighed in at 167 ½.

Plant now is expected to get a big-money fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the date and outcome of Caleb Truax’s previous match.