OSHKOSH, Wis. — A man was found dead on a railway track in Oshkosh early Saturday, police reported.
The Oshkosh Police Department said in a statement that the Canadian National Railroad called to report that a train had hit something. Police found the body of a 22-year-old man on the railway tracks.
"His death does not appear suspicious at this time," the police department's statement said.
