OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police say a man suspected in a homicide was arrested Saturday after a six-hour standoff with a SWAT team and negotiators.
Police say officers were sent to a welfare check earlier in the day and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Jarvis Gladney, 36, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the suspect is 27-year-old man. He surrendered to police after speaking over the phone with negotiators for several hours. No further details have been released.
