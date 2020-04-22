Adam Ryan, a Target employee in Christiansburg, Va., has felt unsafe at work in recent weeks. He finds it difficult to follow the recommendation that he stay 6 feet away from others because the store is often crowded and customers linger closely while he restocks shelves.

"People will get mad at me when I'm in the area and they want to grab something," he said. "They just act like it's business as usual."

Target has taken steps to address workers' safety concerns, including providing masks, but Ryan feels the company hasn't gone far enough.

There is little outside pressure on employers to address concerns like Ryan's. That's partly because the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, known as OSHA, has so far played a low-profile role in the coronavirus crisis.

The agency, part of the Labor Department, announced last week that there would be few inspections of workplaces aside from those in high-risk activities like health care and emergency response. Instead, it called on employers to investigate coronavirus-related issues on their own, even in hot spots such as the food supply chain.

At the same time, OSHA has provided few of the incentives, like new workplace rules dealing specifically with infectious disease, that typically prompt employers to address hazards.

Last week, in guidelines for "Opening Up America Again," the White House listed "Protect the health and safety of workers in critical industries" as a core responsibility of the states, even though this is one of OSHA's key missions.

"Most states have NO ability to do this," David Michaels, who led the agency during the Obama administration, wrote in an e-mail.

Michaels said in an interview that OSHA might understandably focus inspections on certain high-risk industries during a crisis that is straining its resources. But he said this made it even more important for the agency to tell employers how to keep workers safe and clarify their responsibilities for doing so.

Instead, "they're doing the opposite," he said. "It's really disheartening."

A Labor Department spokeswoman said that notwithstanding the new enforcement approach, "if OSHA were to find flagrant violations of the law, the agency would use all enforcement tools available." The Washington Post reported last week that the agency had received thousands of complaints from workers in a range of industries saying they felt unsafe at work because of the virus.

Ryan, the Target employee in Virginia, has not filed a complaint with OSHA about his concerns. Target cited a policy of limiting the number of shoppers when necessary. It said that it invited workers to raise concerns and had a process in place for addressing them, but that workers had not typically complained about the difficulty of social distancing at that location.

Some workplace-safety experts expressed concern that OSHA had largely exempted COVID-19 cases from a general requirement that employers determine whether a worker became seriously ill on the job, and that they report such cases to the agency and keep records of them.

In guidance issued April 10, the agency said it would not enforce the record-keeping requirement for COVID cases until further notice, except when the employer could obtain clear evidence that the infection was work related, a substantially higher bar than before. Only employers in health care, emergency response or prisons must apply the standard procedure in COVID cases.