New apartment building overlooking St. Croix River tests limits of scenic protections

From his backyard on River Street in Osceola, Wis., Peter Paidar looks out over the St. Croix River, the same view he’s had for decades, framed by oaks and the curve of the bluff.
Soon, he says, that view will change.
Just beyond his fence, the cracked shell of Osceola’s long-abandoned hospital is slated to come down, clearing the way for a 99-unit apartment complex. Paidar worries the new building will jut above the trees and break the quiet skyline that drew him here in the first place.
The project — rising along the Lower St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, one of the first rivers protected under the 1968 Wild and Scenic Rivers Act — has become a test of how far small towns can stretch federal river protections in the name of local growth.
Supporters call the project a step toward revitalizing downtown and adding housing in a fast-growing area on the eastern edge of the Twin Cities. Critics say it chips away at the scenic protections that once defined the St. Croix’s identity.
“This building is going to loom over downtown like a huge office building — and once it’s there, it sets a precedent for others to do the same along the river,” Paidar said.
Village President Brad Lutz said the board’s decision to allow the apartment building came down to a simple equation: long-stalled redevelopment, rising housing demand and a developer meeting the letter of the law.
“Housing, affordable housing and child care are the most important things residents are looking for in Polk County,” Lutz said. The hospital site, vacant for years, “was unsafe and blighted.”