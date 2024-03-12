LOS ANGELES ? There are few events as glamorous as the Oscars.

From the red carpet to the show, the Academy Awards are the biggest awards show of all and the premier gathering of filmmakers from around the globe. Sunday's 96th edition showcased that throughout the day, with nominees and attendees wearing dazzling fashion and accessories.

After an awards season in which the wars in Ukraine and Gaza were rarely mentioned, this year's Oscars carpet included several reminders of the conflict. Some attendees donned pins or displayed other statements calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as demonstrations disrupted traffic outside. The documentary feature winner, ''20 Days in Mariupol,'' offered a grim reminder of that war's toll on the country and its civilians.

Above all, the Oscars offer the filmmaking community a chance at connection. Whether it was Billie Eilish running to hug ''Barbie'' star America Ferrera on the red carpet, or Ferrera snapping selfies with attendees inside the Dolby Theatre, moments of reunion, friendship and levity abounded.

That was true of the show, which reunited generations of acting winners onstage and included a mix of comedic moments (like a naked John Cena onstage) and unscripted ones (Emma Stone's dress breaking before her best actress win).

For many, the Oscars don't end at the Dolby Theatre. Parties, more wardrobe changes and more impromptu meetups await.