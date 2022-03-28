So much for throwing out the playbook. Despite all the chatter about reinventing Oscars' ratings-challenged ceremony, Sunday night's broadcast at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was an old-fashioned celebration, one that relied heavily on big stars, emotional acceptance speeches and tons of tributes to beloved classics.

The evening opened with the pre-taped nominated song "Be Alive" by Beyonce and her fierce dancers dressed in the color of tennis balls, commanding the Compton courts where tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams honed their skills. It's not a memorable song, but kicking off with one of music's most dynamic stars was a smart way of signaling to the audience that glamour was back. Younger viewers got their goose bump moment later when Billie Eilish performed "No Time to Die" with a full complement of strings.

Hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes returned to the tradition of roasting their peers, aiming zingers at Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Simmons and Lady Gaga. There was some political humor, aimed primarily at conservatives. But for the most, the comics stuck to sending up their own.

Schumer gave "Being the Ricardos" director Aaron Sorkin a hard (and hilarious) time for making a movie about Lucille Ball that didn't include a single laugh.

"That's like making a movie about Michael Jordan and just showing the bus trips between games," she said.

Not all the jokes worked. Hall's bit in which she used COVID testing as an excuse to ogle Hollywood hunks seemed like a delayed response to Seth McFarlane's 2013 musical tribute to women's breasts, a number that is best forgotten.

"I'm going to swab the back of your throats with my tongue," Hall said as Bradley Cooper and others shuffled their feet.

A piece in which Sykes visited the newly opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures came across like an advertisement from the Los Angeles tourism bureau, although Sykes did manage to sneak in a killer Harvey Weinstein joke.

But at least the three hosts were trying. The show could have relied more on the hosts — and stand-ups in general. When you have the great Maya Rudolph in the audience — on hand to support her nominated husband Paul Thomas Anderson — why not use her?

At least the Academy Awards were smart enough to recruit Chris Rock, who was having a blast interacting the star-studded audience until Will Smith came to the stage to smack him after the comic poked fun at his wife's baldness. (Jada Pinkett Smith has a hair-loss condition.) The moment was bleeped for American audiences, but there was little doubt that Smith was truly upset.

Watching presenters like Olympian Shaun White stumble through teleprompter lines was as tedious as sitting through the credits for "Dune."

White and other extreme-sports legends were on hand to pay tribute to James Bond, just one of many satisfying tributes to films celebrating milestone anniversaries.

The casts of "White Men Can't Jump" reunited, as did the stars of "Juno," who gave a shout-out to Diablo Cody, who wrote the Oscar-winning script while living in Minnesota.

The evening also included clips from all-time fan favorites like "The Matrix" and "Justice League," films that normally don't get Oscar love beyond the technical categories.

Producers made time for trips down memory lane by handing out eight of the awards an hour early, a decision that rattled some of the industry's biggest names. But the protests seemed like much ado about nothing once you saw how seamlessly the pretaped acceptance speeches were cut in throughout the live show.

The only thing the viewers missed was the awkward banter between presenters and watching winners try to make their way from nose-bleed seats to the stage before the applause died down.

The desire to throw a feel-good party meant bypassing opportunities to reflect more on somber times.

Ukraine native Mila Kunis was on hand to introduce Reba McEntire, but the "Bad Moms" stars didn't get very personal during her time on stage. Instead, viewers were asked to acknowledge a moment of silence.

Despite a heavy sprinkling of glitz, the show was more intimate than usual. The biggest stars were seated at cocktail tables. You kept wondering when a server would be stopping by to take drink orders.

The minimalist set led veteran show director Glenn Weiss to opt for close-ups of winners, a wise choice that made the speeches from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur extra moving.

It's too early to tell if the approach kept viewers tuned in. Ratings have been dropping steadily since 2014 when more than 43 million people tuned in. Last year's show drew about 10 million viewers, less than half the number that had watched the previous year.