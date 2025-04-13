Osaka Expo opens in Japan offering a vision of the future. Here's what to know

OSAKA, Japan — The Expo 2025 opened in Osaka on Sunday with more than 10,000 people singing Beethoven's Ninth Symphony to celebrate the start of the six-month event that Japan hopes will unite the world divided by tensions and wars.
Here is what to know about the Expo 2025 Osaka:
What is Expo 2025 Osaka about?
The Osaka Expo is held at Yumeshima, which means ''dream island,'' a reclaimed industrial waste burial site in the Osaka Bay, where participants from more than 160 countries, regions and organizations showcase their futuristic exhibits inside about 80 pavillons of unique architecture.
''Creating a future society for our lives'' is the main theme. It is Osaka's second Expo after the hugely successful 1970 event that attracted 64 million visitors, a record until Shanghai in 2010.
Organizers expect 28 million visitors through mid-October, though ticket sales have been slow, with about 9 million sold in advance, short of an initial target of 14 million.
''It's been 55 years since the last Expo in Osaka. I've been looking forward to it,'' said Daiki Chiba, who traveled from from Sendai, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) northeast of Osaka.
Many visitors carried Myaku-Myaku mascots or wore clothes matching its colors — red, blue and white — to get in the mood.