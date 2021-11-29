MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Daniel Ortiz had 15 points off the bench to lead North Alabama to an 81-69 win over Alabama State on Sunday.
Payton Youngblood had 14 points for North Alabama (3-3). C.J. Brim added 13 points. Isaac Chatman had nine rebounds and three blocks.
Kenny Strawbridge had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (2-6). Gerald Liddell added 15 points. Jordan O'Neal had eight rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
