Orono standout Nolan Groves will play college basketball at Texas Tech

Orono guard Nolan Groves announced Saturday night that he will play college basketball for Texas Tech.
He announced his commitment during a visit to Lubbock, Texas, this weekend. The 6-5 Groves, the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged a state-best 34.2 points per game this past season.
He had committed to Yale as a junior last year, but he recently reopened his recruitment and on Monday received offers from Texas Tech as well as the Gophers and Wisconsin.
Groves told the Minnesota Star Tribune this past week he had hoped to take an unofficial visit to the Gophers soon, but Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland — who led the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight last month — snared him before that trip was made.
“I like what’s going on over at Tech,” Groves said last week. “They almost took down Florida, the national champs. Texas Tech had a phenomenal team last year. They have lots of studs returning and coming in out of the transfer portal.”