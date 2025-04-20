High Schools

Orono standout Nolan Groves will play college basketball at Texas Tech

The state’s leading scorer at 34.2 points per game this season backed out of his previous commitment to Yale and had an offer from the Gophers.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 2:59AM
Orono guard Nolan Groves (5) will join a Texas Tech program that advanced to the Elite Eight this past month. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Orono guard Nolan Groves announced Saturday night that he will play college basketball for Texas Tech.

He announced his commitment during a visit to Lubbock, Texas, this weekend. The 6-5 Groves, the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged a state-best 34.2 points per game this past season.

He had committed to Yale as a junior last year, but he recently reopened his recruitment and on Monday received offers from Texas Tech as well as the Gophers and Wisconsin.

Groves told the Minnesota Star Tribune this past week he had hoped to take an unofficial visit to the Gophers soon, but Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland — who led the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight last month — snared him before that trip was made.

“I like what’s going on over at Tech,” Groves said last week. “They almost took down Florida, the national champs. Texas Tech had a phenomenal team last year. They have lots of studs returning and coming in out of the transfer portal.”

View post on Instagram
 
about the writer

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Orono's Groves will play basketball at Texas Tech

card image

The state’s leading scorer at 34.2 points per game this season backed out of his previous commitment to Yale and had an offer from the Gophers.

High Schools

Minnesota’s top Class of 2026 boys basketball recruit commits to Iowa State

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Friday, April 18

card image