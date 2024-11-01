Sports

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique

November 1, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique, the team said Thursday night after he had further testing in Cleveland.

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said Banchero will be out indefinitely and be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Banchero was injured Wednesday night in the fourth quarter of Orlando's victory at Chicago. He scored a career-high 50 points against Indiana on Monday night and is averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in five games this season.

Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Orlando is at Cleveland on Friday night.

