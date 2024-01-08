Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (21-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Orlando Magic's 117-110 overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Magic are 13-4 in home games. Orlando is third in the Eastern Conference with 54.2 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 12.0.

The Timberwolves are 11-8 in road games. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

The Magic's 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Magic give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.5 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 31.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Joe Ingles: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (calf), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (knee), Franz Wagner: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.