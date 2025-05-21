Orioles snap 8-game skid as Rutschman homers in 11th inning of 8-4 victory over Brewers

Although the Brewers eventually lost, they produced one of the more exciting plays of the season with some daring baserunning in the fifth inning. Durbin led off with a double After Joey Ortiz popped out on a bunt, Durbin took off for third in a stolen base attempt just as Brice Turang hit a dribbler about halfway up the first-base line. As the Orioles threw out Turang at first, Durbin kept on running and slid home safely.