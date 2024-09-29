Orioles power into playoffs on HRs by McCann, Kjerstad for 6-2 win to finish sweep of Twins

After posting the best record in the AL last season at 101-61, the Orioles were disappointingly swept in the best-of-five division series by a surging Texas team that went on to win the World Series. Injuries piled up this summer, contributing to the 10-game regression, but a lineup loaded with still-young talent led by the likes of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Westburg should give the Orioles as good of a chance at a championship as any team in the league after the frustrating experience last fall.