Orioles outfielder Ramón Laureano leaves game after hurting his ankle while chasing a fly ball

The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 1:26AM

MILWAUKEE — Orioles right fielder Ramón Laureano exited Baltimore's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after hurting his ankle while chasing a fly ball on Tuesday night.

Dylan Carlson took over for Laureano in the fifth inning. The Orioles cited left ankle discomfort as the reason for the move.

Milwaukee's Rhys Hoskins led off the bottom of the fourth by hitting a shallow fly ball. As Laureano raced over to make the play, his leg appeared to get caught in the American Family Field outfield grass. He rolled over while the ball fell to the ground, giving Hoskins a double.

Orioles staff left the dugout to check on Laureano, who remained in the game for the rest of that inning. Laureano did not return when the Orioles took the field again in the fifth.

