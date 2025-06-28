Orioles make history by turning a 6-0 deficit into a 14-run win against Tampa Bay

The last time two teams overcame deficits of at least six runs against each other was in 2023, according to Sportradar. Those two games also involved the Rays and happened in even closer proximity. On May 7 of that year, Tampa Bay trailed 6-0 before beating the New York Yankees 8-7 in 10 innings. On May 13, the Yankees fell behind 6-0 but came back to beat the Rays 9-8.