Orioles host the Twins to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (21-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-24, fifth in the AL East)

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 8:02AM

Baltimore; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -120, Twins +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday to start a three-game series.

Baltimore is 8-9 in home games and 15-24 overall. The Orioles are seventh in the AL with 46 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Minnesota has a 21-20 record overall and a 6-14 record in road games. The Twins have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.33.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has six doubles and seven home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 14 for 41 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .264 batting average, and has five doubles, three triples, nine home runs, eight walks and 26 RBIs. Harrison Bader is 13 for 29 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

