Orioles host the Twins to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (21-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-24, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday to start a three-game series.
Baltimore is 8-9 in home games and 15-24 overall. The Orioles are seventh in the AL with 46 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.
Minnesota has a 21-20 record overall and a 6-14 record in road games. The Twins have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.33.
The teams square off Wednesday for the fourth time this season.