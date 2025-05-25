Orioles hang on to win nightcap against the Red Sox 2-1

Ryan O'Hearn hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the eighth and reliever Seranthony Domínguez got Rafael Devers to pop out to end the bottom of the inning, helping the Baltimore Orioles to beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night and avoid a sweep of the split doubleheader.