Orioles' game against Blue Jays is postponed because of rain

The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 8:20PM

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Friday, and the game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on July 29.

Friday night's game was officially called around 4 p.m. It was supposed to be the opener of a three-game series, but the rain was persistent and may continue into Saturday.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) was supposed to start Friday for the Orioles against Bowden Francis (1-1) of the Blue Jays.

Baltimore has not won a series this season and entered the day in last place in the AL East with a 5-8 record. Toronto is 8-6.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

