Orioles face the Twins looking to end road skid

Baltimore Orioles (13-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (15-20, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cade Povich (1-2, 5.16 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -161, Orioles +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to the Minnesota Twins looking to break a three-game road losing streak.
Minnesota has a 9-6 record in home games and a 15-20 record overall. The Twins have gone 7-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Baltimore has a 5-11 record in road games and a 13-20 record overall. The Orioles have an 8-16 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.