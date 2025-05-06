Sports

Orioles face the Twins looking to end road skid

Baltimore Orioles (13-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (15-20, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 8:02AM

Baltimore Orioles (13-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (15-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cade Povich (1-2, 5.16 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -161, Orioles +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to the Minnesota Twins looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Minnesota has a 9-6 record in home games and a 15-20 record overall. The Twins have gone 7-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Baltimore has a 5-11 record in road games and a 13-20 record overall. The Orioles have an 8-16 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has two doubles and four home runs for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 13-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has four doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Ryan O'Hearn is 10-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (neck), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zachary Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Brewers bring 1-0 series advantage over Astros into game 2

Houston Astros (17-17, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-18, third in the NL Central)

Sports

Orioles face the Twins looking to end road skid

Sports

Lindor and Alonso go deep for the Mets, who hold on late for a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks