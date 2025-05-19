Orioles come into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (15-30, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-25, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.36 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -116, Orioles -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers after losing six straight games.
Milwaukee has gone 13-9 in home games and 22-25 overall. The Brewers have gone 13-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.
Baltimore has a 15-30 record overall and a 7-15 record in road games. Orioles hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.
Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.