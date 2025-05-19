Sports

Orioles come into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (15-30, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-25, fourth in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
May 19, 2025 at 8:02AM

Baltimore Orioles (15-30, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-25, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.36 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -116, Orioles -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers after losing six straight games.

Milwaukee has gone 13-9 in home games and 22-25 overall. The Brewers have gone 13-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has a 15-30 record overall and a 7-15 record in road games. Orioles hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich ranks third on the Brewers with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Rhys Hoskins is 12 for 34 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, nine home runs and 27 RBIs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12 for 44 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .184 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Carolina and Florida square off to open the third round

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Sports

Orioles come into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Sports

Guardians visit the Twins to begin 3-game series