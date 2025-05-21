Orioles aim to stop 8-game skid, take on the Brewers

Baltimore Orioles (15-32, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-25, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles are looking to end an eight-game slide with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee has a 15-9 record in home games and a 24-25 record overall. The Brewers have a 10-18 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
Baltimore has a 15-32 record overall and a 7-17 record in road games. The Orioles are 9-26 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.