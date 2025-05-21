Sports

Orioles aim to stop 8-game skid, take on the Brewers

Baltimore Orioles (15-32, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-25, fourth in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 8:03AM

Baltimore Orioles (15-32, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-25, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles are looking to end an eight-game slide with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 15-9 record in home games and a 24-25 record overall. The Brewers have a 10-18 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Baltimore has a 15-32 record overall and a 7-17 record in road games. The Orioles are 9-26 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has a .297 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has nine doubles and six home runs. William Contreras is 10 for 34 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 10 home runs, 22 walks and 30 RBIs while hitting .230 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 13 for 44 with three doubles and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 1-9, .237 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Panthers visit the Hurricanes with 1-0 series lead

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Sports

Orioles aim to stop 8-game skid, take on the Brewers

Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder host Minnesota with 1-0 series lead