Milwaukee Brewers (1-2) vs. Baltimore Orioles (0-3)

Baltimore; Monday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -154, Orioles +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles head into a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers as losers of three in a row.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles scored 4.1 runs per game while giving up 5.9 last season.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record on the road last season. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: None listed.

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

