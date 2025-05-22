Organizations sue Justice Department to reverse hundreds of grant cancellations

Five organizations that had grants terminated by the Justice Department in April are suing the department and Attorney General Pam Bondi calling the cancellations unconstitutional and asking that the money be reinstated.
The lawsuit, filed late Wednesday by the Vera Institute of Justice, the Center for Children & Youth Justice, Chinese for Affirmative Action, FORCE Detroit and Health Resources in Action, asks a federal judge in Washington District Court to ''declare unlawful, vacate and set aside'' the cancellations that were sent to more than 360 awardees ending grants worth nearly $820 million midstream.
The lawsuit filed by the Democracy Forward Foundation and the Perry Law firm asks for class action status and also names the Office of Justice Programs and Maureen Henneberg, the acting head of that office, as defendants.
The lawsuit argues that the grant terminations did not allow due process to the organizations, lacked sufficient clarity, and that Henneberg's office lacked ''constitutional, statutory, and regulatory authority'' to terminate the grants. The lawyers also argue that the move violated the constitutional separation of powers clause that gives Congress appropriation powers.
The lawsuit notes that all the grant recipients that had money rescinded received the same form letter announcing the cancellation, with identical words saying the grant programs no longer met the agency's priorities.
Lawyers argue in the lawsuit that the new agency priorities noted in the form letter are not articulated in policy or law, and that federal regulations do not allow for cancellations when the agency's priorities change ''post-award.'' They said the rule only allows for cancellations of grants that no longer meet the agency's goals as stated when the grants were awarded.
The lawsuit says the Office of Justice Programs ''is permitted to terminate an award based on agency priorities only if that basis for termination was specifically permitted by the terms and conditions of the award.'' That did not happen, it argues.
A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not return a message seeking comment on the lawsuit Thursday.