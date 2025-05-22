Organization of American States under pressure from the US to help quell gang violence in Haiti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Organization of American States came under pressure Thursday to help quash gang violence in Haiti as a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police in the troubled Caribbean country struggles with a lack of funds and personnel.
A U.S. Department of State official attending an OAS meeting on Haiti's security crisis said that the Washington-based group has a critical role to play in the nation.
''Much more can and should be done,'' said Barbara Feinstein, deputy assistant secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti at the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.
Feinstein echoed comments made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Haiti.
''Why do we have an OAS, if the OAS can't put together a mission to handle the most critical region in our hemisphere?'' Rubio said Wednesday as he proposed building a mission with regional partners. ''We're grateful to the Kenyans, but this is a regional problem, and it should have a regional solution.''
OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro on Thursday acknowledged that the Kenya-led mission was struggling and said that the organization was working on new initiatives.
''There is a need for a new structure for the mission,'' he said.
Last year, the U.S. and Haiti called for it to be replaced with a U.N. peacekeeping mission, but the U.N. Security Council hasn't supported such a change.