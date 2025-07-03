Organization denies AP report that US contractors at its Gaza food distribution sites used live ammo

JERUSALEM — The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-backed American organization running a new aid program in Gaza, on Thursday denied a report by The Associated Press that American contractors guarding the foundation's aid sites inside Gaza were using live ammunition and stun grenades as hungry Palestinians scrambled for food.
AP's story, released Wednesday, is based on accounts from two U.S. contractors who spoke anonymously because they were revealing internal operations of their employer. They said they were coming forward because they were disturbed by what they considered irresponsible and dangerous practices. It draws also on text messages, internal reports and videos filmed by one of the contractors.
The GHF said it launched an ''immediate investigation'' when it was first contacted by the AP for comment.
''Based on time-stamped video footage and sworn witness statements, we have concluded that the claims in the AP's story are categorically false,'' they wrote. ''At no point were civilians under fire at a GHF distribution site,'' the GHF wrote.
GHF, Israeli military disagree
In its statement Thursday, GHF said the fire heard in videos obtained by The AP came from Israel's military, located ''outside the immediate vicinity'' of the aid sites themselves. It offered no evidence.
Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an army spokesman, told the AP Thursday that the army is ''not within the sites'' and ''not in the immediate proximity to the sites.''
GHF said the gunfire in the videos obtained by the AP ''was not directed at individuals, and no one was shot or injured." The AP's initial report included photos taken by the contractor showing a woman lying on a donkey cart after the contractor said she was hit in the head with a stun grenade, a Palestinian crying after the contractor said he was tear gassed and videos where the sound of live ammunition can be heard.