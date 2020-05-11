HOPKINS, Minn. — United Natural Foods Inc. said Monday it is voluntarily recalling some Wild Harvest Organic Basil distributed to Minnesota retailers over a possible health risk.

The organic basil was distributed from the company's Hopkins distribution center to grocery stores in Minnesota between April 18 and May 8. UNFI said the product may have been contaminated with a microscopic parasite that can cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis. No illnesses, including allergic reactions, have been reported.

The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Fresh Basil sold in 0.25 ounce, 0.75 ounce, 2 ounce and 4 ounce plastic clam shell containers. The container has a white sticker on the back with black ink saying "Product of Colombia" and "112."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness is usually not life-threatening. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, nausea and fatigue.

The possible contamination was found during routine sampling. Consumers are advised to throw the product away.