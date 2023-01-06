SALEM, Ore. — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November's elections.
Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling, who now leads a national effort to expand voting from home, said 61.5% of all the eligible citizens in Oregon cast a ballot, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday.
"We edged out Maine by .05%," he said.
Keisling said Oregon has had a relatively high turnout rate since the state implemented its pioneering vote-by-mail system 25 years ago. He said the numbers have really ramped up since Oregon's "motor voter" law went into effect in 2015. That law automatically registers people to vote when they get a driver's license.
