Oregon's landmark bottle redemption law may change due to concerns over drugs and homelessness

PORTLAND, Ore. — Monica Truax has lived in her Portland home since 1992, on a cul-de-sac she described as a close-knit community. But since a bottle redemption center opened next door several years ago, her block has struggled with drug dealing, garbage and fights in the middle of the night, she said.
''It's just all completely changed,'' she said. ''But the people are all still here, you know, all the residents are here still, and still raising their families.''
After more than five decades, Oregon's first-in-the-nation ''bottle bill'' — now replicated in nine other states — faces a potential overhaul, with lawmakers considering new time restrictions on bottle redemption sites that some say have become magnets for drugs and homelessness.
The trailblazing law to reduce littering by incentivizing recycling helped cement the state's reputation as a leader in the emerging environmental movement. It has also become a financial security net for many, including those experiencing homelessness.
The legislation echoes calls to modernize the bottle bill, with some saying changes are needed to address unintended consequences.
''He did not envision this,'' Truax said of former Oregon Gov. Tom McCall, who signed the bottle bill into law. ''It's just a mess.''
How does the bottle bill work?
Consumers originally paid a 5-cent deposit on each eligible bottle or can, then collected the deposit when they redeemed the empty container at a retailer, such as a supermarket or convenience store.