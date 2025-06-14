Oregon State opens College World Series with 4-3 walk-off win over Louisville

OMAHA, Neb. — Aiva Arquette scored from first base on Gavin Turley's drive into the left-field corner in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Oregon State a 4-3 walk-off victory over Louisville in the College World Series on Friday night.
The Cardinals had tied it with two runs in the top half before Oregon State recorded its fourth walk-off win of the season and second in four games.
The No. 8 national seed Beavers (48-14-1), back in Omaha for the first time since they won the national title in 2018, will play Coastal Carolina on Sunday after the Cardinals (40-22) meet Arizona in an elimination game.
Arquette, a projected first-round pick in the MLB amateur draft next month, was having a rough night in the field before delivering his third base hit of the game with one out in the ninth. Turley then sent the first pitch from Jake Schweitzer (4-2) on a line into the corner. Left fielder Zion Rose tried to cut the ball off but couldn't come up with it, allowing Arquette to be waved home.
''It was cool because it's the same thing every at-bat for us — go up and compete and hit the ball hard,'' Turley said. ''Knowing we had the top of the lineup up, I knew we had a chance to do something dangerous.''
Turley was drenched with a bucket of sports drink during the on-field celebration. In the Beavers' super regional opener last week, Turley scored the winning run on AJ Singer's walk-off single in a 5-4, 10-inning win over Florida State.
Louisville was left to regroup.
''They took advantage of an unfortunate situation for us, just a little hiccup here or there and you get walked off in the ninth,'' Cardinals coach Dan McDonnell said. ''Must have been a great game for everybody to watch and enjoy. A lot of good baseball. We came up on the short end.''