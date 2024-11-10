Wires

Oregon remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana; Georgia and Miami out of top 10

Oregon remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana; Georgia and Miami out of top 10.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 10, 2024 at 7:00PM

NEW YORK — Oregon remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana; Georgia and Miami out of top 10.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

16 injured, 12 of them wounded by gunfire in shooting at Tuskegee University that left one person dead, authorities say

16 injured, 12 of them wounded by gunfire in shooting at Tuskegee University that left one person dead, authorities say.

Wires

Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District

Wires

Oregon remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana; Georgia and Miami out of top 10