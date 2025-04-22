Oregon police arrest driver behind fatal crash involving community college softball team

Tesla's first-quarter profits plunged by more than two thirds amid a boycott of Elon Musk's electric car company that has hurt sales and sent its stock plunging. The Austin, Texas, company said Tuesday that quarterly profits fell by 70% to to $409 million, or 12 cents a share. That's far below analyst estimates. Tesla's revenue fell 9% to $19.3 billion in the January through March period, below Wall Street's forecast. The disappointing results come as the company is fighting a backlash due to Musk's leadership of a federal government jobs-cutting group that has divided the country and sparked angry protests.