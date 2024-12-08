Wires

Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame top final AP Top 25 college football poll ahead of playoff bracket; Alabama 11, SMU 12

Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame top final AP Top 25 college football poll ahead of playoff bracket; Alabama 11, SMU 12.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 8, 2024 at 3:26PM

NEW YORK — Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame top final AP Top 25 college football poll ahead of playoff bracket; Alabama 11, SMU 12.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Head of Syria's biggest rebel faction in first appearance since Assad's fall calls it "a victory to the Islamic nation."

Head of Syria's biggest rebel faction in first appearance since Assad's fall calls it "a victory to the Islamic nation."

Wires

Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame top final AP Top 25 college football poll ahead of playoff bracket; Alabama 11, SMU 12

Wires

McLaren driver Lando Norris wins the season-ending Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix