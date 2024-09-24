Oregon removes over 1,200 voters from rolls for failing to provide proof of citizenship

The mistake occurred in part because Oregon has allowed noncitizens to obtain driver's licenses since 2019, and the state's DMV automatically registers most people to vote when they obtain a license or ID. When DMV staff enter information in the computer system about someone applying for a driver's license or state ID, they can incorrectly choose an option in a drop-down menu that codes that person as having a U.S. passport or birth certificate when they actually provided a foreign passport or birth certificate, authorities said.