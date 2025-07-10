Nation

Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley says he's running for reelection

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon said Thursday that he will run for reelection next year to seek a fourth term in Congress.

The Associated Press
July 10, 2025 at 8:32PM

PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon said Thursday that he will run for reelection next year to seek a fourth term in Congress.

In a statement, the 68-year-old denounced the Trump administration and described efforts to stand against growing threats to democracy as ''the fight of our lives, and I'm not backing down.''

"This is a dark and dangerous time for our democracy, and the only way through it is together,'' he said.

Merkley is the top Democrat on the powerful Senate Budget Committee. His most recent reelection to the Senate was in 2020, with nearly 57% of the vote.

Merkley has served in Congress since 2009. Before that, he served roughly a decade in the Oregon House of Representatives.

Oregon's other Democratic senator, Ron Wyden, isn't up for reelection until 2028.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: New Hampshire judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship order

A federal judge in New Hampshire said he'll certify a class action lawsuit including all children who'll be affected by President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship and issue a preliminary injunction blocking it.

Business

AI device startup that sued OpenAI and Jony Ive is now suing its own ex-employee over trade secrets

Business

Microsoft Outlook users experience hourslong outage impacting email access